Zacks: Brokerages Expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $287.93 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will announce sales of $287.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $293.60 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $273.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $289.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PACW shares. ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $30.24 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 368,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

