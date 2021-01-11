Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.65. Silicon Motion Technology posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $126.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SIMO shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 397.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 165.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $47.82. The company had a trading volume of 370,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.18. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

