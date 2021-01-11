Zacks: Brokerages Expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.73. Toll Brothers posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Toll Brothers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,291,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,467,000 after buying an additional 219,782 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 148.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 178.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,727,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,636 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 640,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,830,000 after purchasing an additional 88,161 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 235.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.98. The stock had a trading volume of 57,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 6.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $50.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

