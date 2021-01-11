Zacks: Brokerages Expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will post sales of $5.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $23.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.26 billion to $23.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.16 billion to $23.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.93.

USB stock opened at $49.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

