Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Wipro’s earnings. Wipro also reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wipro will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wipro.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Investec cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wipro in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Wipro by 55.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

WIT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,472,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67. Wipro has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wipro (WIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.