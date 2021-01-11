Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to Post -$1.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.44) and the highest is ($1.06). Zymeworks reported earnings per share of ($1.66) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($4.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($3.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($4.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zymeworks.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%.

ZYME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

Shares of Zymeworks stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $56.25. The company had a trading volume of 943,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,557. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $57.78.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $47,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,433,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $38,562.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,278.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,672 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Zymeworks by 543.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Zymeworks by 477.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Zymeworks by 357.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zymeworks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.