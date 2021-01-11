Zano Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and $39,245.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zano has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zano Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,491,929 coins and its circulating supply is 10,462,429 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org

Buying and Selling Zano

