ZBG Token Market Cap Reaches $11.83 Million (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last week, ZBG Token has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. ZBG Token has a total market cap of $11.83 million and $6.03 million worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZBG Token token can now be bought for about $0.0448 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00042210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00036722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.39 or 0.00325858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,146.18 or 0.03612427 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00014567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZBG Token Token Profile

ZT is a token. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 tokens. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

ZBG Token Token Trading

ZBG Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

