Zcash (ZEC) Market Cap Reaches $951.90 Million

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $951.90 million and approximately $3.31 billion worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $87.42 or 0.00256265 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 48.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00070904 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00034889 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000231 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000095 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 10,888,881 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash . Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

Zcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

