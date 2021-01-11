ZCore (ZCR) Trading 18.6% Higher This Week

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 21.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One ZCore token can currently be purchased for about $0.0677 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $573,765.70 and $14,245.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZCore has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZCore alerts:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Token Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 8,470,478 tokens. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Token Trading

ZCore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.