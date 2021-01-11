Zealium Hits Market Cap of $16,129.75 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 31.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Zealium has a market capitalization of $16,129.75 and $12.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zealium has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. One Zealium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000421 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006037 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zealium Token Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 16,389,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,389,475 tokens. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

