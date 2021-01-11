Zebi Token Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $576,084.84 and $4,077.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00023529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00109697 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00068122 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00254057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00061692 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,845.08 or 0.87422339 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 788,826,129 coins and its circulating supply is 491,584,474 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

Zebi Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.