Zeepin (ZPT) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zeepin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Zeepin has a total market cap of $168,117.97 and $74,193.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00023965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00113362 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00281910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00068638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00066754 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,941.93 or 0.85084245 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

Zeepin Coin Trading

Zeepin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

