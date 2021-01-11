ZEON (ZEON) One Day Volume Hits $100,682.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. ZEON has a total market cap of $5.76 million and $100,682.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00042269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.03 or 0.00322715 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00034973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $1,186.20 or 0.03751930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00014127 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZEON (ZEON) is a token. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZEON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

