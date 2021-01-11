Zero (ZER) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $91,697.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 28.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Zero has a market cap of $759,628.96 and approximately $91,697.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0798 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00271463 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00082272 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00035076 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000431 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000097 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,519,226 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

