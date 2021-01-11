Zeusshield (ZSC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $57,096.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 23.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Zeusshield has a market cap of $164,593.39 and approximately $57,096.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 30% against the US dollar. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00041452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00036162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.74 or 0.00328136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,208.83 or 0.03647868 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.