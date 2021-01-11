Zilla Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Zilla token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $114,210.64 and $27,859.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00041647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00037380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.19 or 0.00327038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,353.93 or 0.03912055 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilla (ZLA) is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Zilla can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

