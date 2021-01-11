Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will earn $2.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZION. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $48.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $51.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $358,880.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $659,444 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,546,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,598,000 after acquiring an additional 74,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,655,000 after purchasing an additional 266,884 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,415,000 after purchasing an additional 643,210 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,403,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,217,000 after purchasing an additional 114,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 851,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

