ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

ZIOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

In other news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 21,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $58,806.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,443.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 105,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $286,428.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,799,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZIOP opened at $3.16 on Monday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

