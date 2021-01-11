Zloadr Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, Zloadr has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Zloadr coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000405 BTC on exchanges. Zloadr has a total market cap of $714,264.18 and $9,276.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zloadr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00042543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00035493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00321080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,225.75 or 0.03767922 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zloadr Coin Profile

Zloadr (CRYPTO:ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Buying and Selling Zloadr

Zloadr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zloadr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zloadr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.