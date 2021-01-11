ZPER Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded 179% higher against the US dollar. ZPER has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $46.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00049842 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001449 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000041 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00020840 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002770 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002726 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPR is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

