ZumCoin (ZUM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $11,024.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 385.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $11,024.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 474.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

