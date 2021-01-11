ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Shares Gap Down to $3.09

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.09, but opened at $2.64. ZW Data Action Technologies shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 117,161 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ZW Data Action Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.49 million, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.75.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNET)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis services in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers; and distributes television shows comprising advertisements.

