-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.02. LivePerson posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of LPSN opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $929,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $184,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,829 shares of company stock worth $23,800,295 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 16,848 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

