-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International posted earnings of ($1.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Mercer International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MERC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Mercer International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mercer International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $737.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -325.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mercer International stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 109,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Mercer International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

