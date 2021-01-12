-$0.03 EPS Expected for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) to report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International posted earnings per share of ($1.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Mercer International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on MERC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercer International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mercer International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mercer International stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Mercer International worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

MERC stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -325.00%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

