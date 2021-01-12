-$0.14 EPS Expected for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). TransAct Technologies posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%.

TACT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TransAct Technologies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 513,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 59,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 21,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.65 million, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $11.33.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

