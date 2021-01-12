$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bright Scholar Education’s earnings. Bright Scholar Education reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bright Scholar Education.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $95.24 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BEDU shares. BidaskClub lowered Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bright Scholar Education stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of Bright Scholar Education worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Bright Scholar Education stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,761. Bright Scholar Education has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

