$0.23 EPS Expected for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.26. Star Bulk Carriers reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 29,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

SBLK opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.84 and a beta of 1.06. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $11.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

See Also: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.