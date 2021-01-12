-$0.25 EPS Expected for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Cree posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

CREE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,094. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cree has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $123.42.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,891.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $942,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,584 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Cree by 564.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,482 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cree by 69.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

