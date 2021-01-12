$0.25 EPS Expected for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,400%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMBS. BidaskClub raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

In other Rambus news, SVP Jae Kim sold 12,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $206,770.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,640.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $96,777.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,313 shares of company stock valued at $549,392. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Rambus during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Rambus during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 8.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

RMBS stock opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. Rambus has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $19.29.

Rambus declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

