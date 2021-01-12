-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.44). Arcadia Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($0.97). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 175.11% and a negative net margin of 1,973.82%.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKDA. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $283,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

RKDA stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.72. 277,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,887. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.48.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

