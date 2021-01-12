$0.43 EPS Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.39. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.91. 7,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 4,330,161 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 146.5% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 431,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 256,580 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 748.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

