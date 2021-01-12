$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.52. FirstEnergy reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,708,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,949,000 after acquiring an additional 266,810 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 25.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,435,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,635,000 after buying an additional 696,379 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,937,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,905,000 after acquiring an additional 856,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,785,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,957,000 after purchasing an additional 363,627 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,885. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average is $30.89. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

