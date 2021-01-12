$0.49 EPS Expected for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) This Quarter

Analysts expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. FirstEnergy posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in FirstEnergy by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,885. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

