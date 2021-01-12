$0.69 EPS Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. The Charles Schwab reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.54.

SCHW stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,177,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,608,342. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.88. The company has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $4,941,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,348,287 shares of company stock worth $64,923,383. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,743,000 after buying an additional 4,192,617 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 41.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,625,000 after buying an additional 1,865,244 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 21,997.0% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,609 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,282,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,693,000 after buying an additional 1,660,055 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,289 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

