$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Copart reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%.

CPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.83. 774,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,931. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,124,000 after acquiring an additional 584,871 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,745,000 after acquiring an additional 428,641 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Copart by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 549,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,796,000 after acquiring an additional 352,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Copart by 65.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,248,000 after buying an additional 298,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,911,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

