0Chain Price Tops $0.38 on Top Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 12th. One 0Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001089 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $18.28 million and $256,885.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000186 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00040702 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

