0x (ZRX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $87.90 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One 0x token can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001249 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 0x has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $318.23 million and $87.90 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00041686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00043218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00375093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,494.69 or 0.04398796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x is a token. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,924,324 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0x Token Trading

0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

