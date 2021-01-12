$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will post $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.06. Heartland Financial USA reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.85 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

HTLF traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.71. 177,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,884. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.36. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average of $35.22.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $49,545.24. Also, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.18 per share, with a total value of $64,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 728.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 249.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 29.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

