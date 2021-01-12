-$1.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to report earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.39). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings per share of ($1.88) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year earnings of ($8.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.84) to ($8.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($7.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.41) to ($2.67). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASND shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $709,710,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,264.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.33. 109,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,977. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.96.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

