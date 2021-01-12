10,265 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Acquired by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth $37,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in McKesson by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.65. 6,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,936. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.17 and a 200-day moving average of $159.96. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $187.67. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.