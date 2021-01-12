$11.41 Million in Sales Expected for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will announce sales of $11.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.00 million and the highest is $11.63 million. ADMA Biologics posted sales of $12.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year sales of $39.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.30 million to $39.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $74.83 million, with estimates ranging from $67.70 million to $80.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADMA. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of ADMA opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 4.24. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 24.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 731,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 144,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 595,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 101,351 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 476,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 44,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

