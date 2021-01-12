$127.65 Million in Sales Expected for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will report $127.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.30 million. ADTRAN posted sales of $115.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year sales of $504.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $503.30 million to $504.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $559.60 million, with estimates ranging from $559.20 million to $560.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ADTRAN.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.90 million.

ADTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $751.95 million, a P/E ratio of -46.12 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 527,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in ADTRAN by 6.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADTRAN (ADTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.