12Ships (TSHP) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.20 Million

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. 12Ships has a total market cap of $17.12 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 12Ships token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last week, 12Ships has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00024252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00112533 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00262360 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00065102 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00062510 BTC.

12Ships Token Profile

12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,830,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,971,443,694 tokens. The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com . 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 12Ships

12Ships can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

