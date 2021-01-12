13,523 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Acquired by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 861,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,560,000 after purchasing an additional 57,178 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 60,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $92.46. 914,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,100. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.93 and a 200-day moving average of $83.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $92.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.