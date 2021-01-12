17,110 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $348.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,219,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,982. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $350.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $339.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.28.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

