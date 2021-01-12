1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.32. 1,718 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 4,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and statement and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

