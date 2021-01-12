1inch Market Capitalization Reaches $79.48 Million (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. 1inch has a total market cap of $79.48 million and $60.13 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1inch has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One 1inch token can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00003238 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00024093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00112366 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00263325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00065789 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 70.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00062801 BTC.

About 1inch

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,164,169 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

1inch Token Trading

1inch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

