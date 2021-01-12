1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Trading Down 0.3%

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.72 and last traded at $11.72. Approximately 2,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Separately, ValuEngine raised 1st Capital Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00.

1st Capital Bancorp operates the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents in the Central Coast region of California. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits; and debit cards and check orders.

